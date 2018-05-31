Tekashi 6ix9ine Banned For Life From Ace Of Diamonds Because Of Strip Club Brawl

Tekashi 6ix9ine Banned For Life From Ace Of Diamonds Because Of Strip Club Brawl

One thing you can count on with controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine; that Brooklyn bullshit…he’s on it!

As if getting into a altercation with Casanova 2x’s camp where shots were fired inside of Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center, 6ix9ine took his rapper fights show on the road to Ace Of Diamonds strip club Hollywood. A clubgoer spotted the “Gummo:” rapper and his girlfriend and things didn’t go well from there.

A glass was thrown at 6ix9ine and his lady friend, which hit the female in the chest and broke on impact.

How did Tekashi respond? He threw money in the direction of the assailant.

Even though no one was charged, the club kindly asked Tekashi to never return to their establishment again.