With the DTLR x New Balance US990 already popping up on our radar earlier this week, it looks like the Boston-based footwear stalwart is at it again with a round of fresh kicks reserved for those that appreciate the finer things in life.

The new “Caviar & Vodka” pack looks just as delectable as it sounds, with the classic 1500 silhouette getting decked out in a Cream, White and Grey color scheme. The real touch of opulence pops with the suede and nubuck upper, further complimented by breathable mesh detailing for equal doses of sport and style. Those with expensive tastes will also appreciate the “Caviar & Vodka” logo emblazoned on the insoles, which further pushes the “pinkies up” vibe we get from the overall theme.

Cop the New Balance 1500 “Caviar & Vodka” pack when it arrives this Saturday (June 2) at select retailers, including Sneaker Politics who came through with the dope imagery below: