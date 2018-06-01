The first domino of the legalization of sports betting has fallen.

Delaware is entering the game of sports betting next week, making it the first state to do so following the Supreme Court ruling to end the ban on Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) last month.

Gov. John Carney announced the state of Delaware would be open for sports betting business beginning at 1:30 p.m on Tuesday, June 5. People will be able to participate via three locations — Delaware Park, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, and Harrington Raceway & Casino. They will be taking single-game bets on baseball, football, hockey, basketball, soccer, golf and auto racing.

The Delaware Lottery published a “how to bet” guide in preparation for the state’s sports betting operation. The guide offers definitions of key terms in sports betting, and outlines general rules for such wagering.

With Delaware ready to go, it will only be a matter of time before other states follow suit.

New Jersey is also reportedly aiming to begin offering sports betting this month, with other states likely following soon after.

“Delaware has all necessary legal and regulatory authority to move forward with a full-scale sports gaming operation, and we look forward to next week’s launch,” Carney said in a news release. “We’re hopeful that this will bring even more visitors into Delaware to see firsthand what our state has to offer.”