Pusha T opened up a can of worms when he used an image of Drake in blackface as the cover art for his diss record, “The Story of Adidon.” The G.O.O.D. Music head honcho made several revelations include Drizzy’s secret baby with an adult film star, but the 6 God only addressed the blackface photo.

Push and many others aren’t buying into the hype, but the project, Us & Them, has finally surfaced the Internet.

The short film was released in 2008, right after Drake left Degrassi, and right before his rap career gained any attention following the release of his So Far Gone mixtape. Us & Them and co-stars Mazin Elsadig, another Degrassi star who he now refers to as “his best friend at the time.”

The film is available above for your pleasure. It’s centered around Elsadig and Drake who are two struggling actors trying to land the same role. However, you may notice that there isn’t any blackface that appears in the film.