Famous Dex was arrested last night in New York City due to an outstanding warrant. TMZ reports the arrest may be the result of Famous Dex being in the company of people involved in credit card fraud.

Dex was nabbed in Manhattan from a warrant regarding a missed court date for a public drinking violation. However, the arrest wasn’t initially as a result of the warrant, but instead because he was with a group of people who were under investigation for credit card fraud. The arrest occurred at the Royalton Park Avenue hotel and when his name was checked by police the warrant was a result.

The trouble didn’t end there for Dex, he was also booked for marijuana possession. The one piece of good news is that he didn’t get booked for the credit card fraud on his way to see the judge.

We’ll provide details as they become available.