Future unveiled the tracklist for Director X’s Superfly remake on Thursday.

We already got a taste of the first two singles featuring Young Bans and PARTYNEXTDOOR, but the album is packed with several notable guest appearances. The album—exec-produced by Hendrix himself—also boasts cuts from 21 Savage, Miguel, Khalid, and Lil Wayne. Young Thug, meanwhile, joins Future on a trio of new songs including the Gunna-featuring “Money Train.”

One week after the 13-track project debuts, the film will hit theaters, starring Trevor Jackson, Michael Kenneth Williams, Lex Scott Davis, and Jason Mitchell.

In a statement to Deadline at the time, X outlined his vision.