Future unveiled the tracklist for Director X’s Superfly remake on Thursday.
We already got a taste of the first two singles featuring Young Bans and PARTYNEXTDOOR, but the album is packed with several notable guest appearances. The album—exec-produced by Hendrix himself—also boasts cuts from 21 Savage, Miguel, Khalid, and Lil Wayne. Young Thug, meanwhile, joins Future on a trio of new songs including the Gunna-featuring “Money Train.”
#SUPERFLY TRACKLIST Album out June 8th! pic.twitter.com/hbFCaN29Bb
— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) June 1, 2018
One week after the 13-track project debuts, the film will hit theaters, starring Trevor Jackson, Michael Kenneth Williams, Lex Scott Davis, and Jason Mitchell.
In a statement to Deadline at the time, X outlined his vision.
“Our goal is to make it modern—to make a movie where the style, the art direction, the camera movements are all part of what makes the movie Superfly. With this film, my goal is to honor the lineage of an iconic title that the community has loved for decades.”