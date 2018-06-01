A youth football team from Idaho has rescued two people from an overturned car in Oregon.

The Boise Black Knights were headed home Tuesday after winning a championship in California when a car rolled over in front of their vans on a highway south of Jordan Valley, Oregon.

Coach Rudy Jackson tells reporters his team, made up of youths 13 and under, “had to stop and become heroes.”

The team pulled a man out who was trapped and pushed the car on its side to raise it for another player to grab a woman stuck inside.

Jackson says the team “got out of the car like they were supposed to do that…it’s a great bunch of kids.”