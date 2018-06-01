Kanye West has officially stepped in the building to roll out his seven-track album, simply titled ye, with a surprisingly huge smile on his face.

By his side was his wife, Kim Kardashian, as he presented an album that features Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign, John Legend, a surprise by Nicki Minaj and a few more. Kanye waited for the conclusion of the NBA Finals before giving the world his latest masterpiece. Assuming his friends, fellow artists and media folk were interested in the outcome of the game — Kanye is an avid basketball fan, as well — the listening couldn’t have happened at a better time.

For the majority of the live stream, fans were treated to a campfire scenery of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The location has been the conceptual hub for several others projects Kanye has planned later this month.

ye is available on both Apple Music and Spotify now. Peep some of our favorite social media reactions to the new project below:

MY MESSY THOUGHTS UPON FIRST LISTEN OF KANYE WEST'S NEW ALBUM #YE: pic.twitter.com/GyxhxrzXpd — Zach Keali’i Murphy (@Fade_to_Zach) June 1, 2018

In some ways, #YE feels like a Kanye compilation album of his previous sounds. I hear elements of Graduation, 808s, MBDTF, Yeezus and Pablo. Sonically, it feels like a story across the years… — Tamara Dhia (@tamaradhia) June 1, 2018

first time in my life im not excited to hear a Ye album. this used to be like a fkn holiday for me…but it aint the same today. STILL feelin a way — Nadeska Alexis (@neweryork) June 1, 2018