2018 has been an epic year for Marvel Studios. Following the release of Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel has proved to be in a league of its own. After conquering the box office, the heroes are now trading in big screen success for a spot on Vans’ most popular sneakers.

The co-branded collection comes with a bunch of options for fans to choose from. First up is the “What The Avengers” Old Skool, which pays tribute to the four original Avengers: Hulk, Captain America, Iron Man and Thor. This silhouette is perhaps the most visually appealing, as Vans incorporates signature elements from each of the aforementioned characters. The wings on Thor’s helmet wrap around the medial and lateral side panels to replace the usual Vans stripe, while Captain America’s Vibranium shield can be found on the heels and the usual “Off The Wall” tongue has been replaced with Iron Man’s chest plate. The green and purple outsole finishes the look as a stand-in for Hulk. These will retail for $70 USD.

Option two is a Black Panther-inspired SK8-Hi. While this high top follows traditional Vans designs, it still appeals to the majestic attitude of Wakanda’s undisputed King. Complemented by a black canvas leather upper and suede toe box, the lacing unit features gold detailing which resembles T’Challa’s necklace. You’ll be able to cop these for $75 USD.

Rounding out the set is a Spider Man-themed Slip-On, which is dominated by a repeated print of Peter Parker’s iconic alter ego across the entire shoe. Expect these to retail for $65 USD.

All the sneakers in the Marvel x Vans collection will be available starting today at Vans retailers, including Rock City Kicks.

Check out more pics of all the silhouettes below:

Image: Vans / Marvel