A workout at his home gym turned frightening for host Montel Williams on Wednesday when EMTs were called in after the talk show host suffered an undisclosed medical emergency.

The 61-year-old celeb, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999, was whisked to a nearby hospital.

Williams’ rep, Jonathan Franks, tells reporters that Williams was doing dumbbell squats when “something went wrong.” Feeling something wasn’t right, he went to his room. It was there, says the rep, that Williams realized things were more serious than he realized, and called for help.

First responders were reportedly on the scene in less than five minutes, and quickly took him to a nearby hospital to be treated.

“The Williams family will be forever grateful for the quick response from NYFD and the excellent care he has received,” Franks says, adding that Williams is expected to make a full recovery.

“We don’t take any chances when it comes to somebody with multiple sclerosis,” he adds, noting that Williams is “doing well” and expects to be discharged soon.

However, Franks points out that Williams is not pleased that his hospitalization has thrown a wrench into his schedule. “We just had to cancel a speech and he’s extremely unhappy he won’t be able to give his speech tomorrow,” says Franks.