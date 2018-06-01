Nicki Minaj now holds the record for most top 10 hits by a female artist on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart. The milestone comes after “Chun-Li” advanced to No. 9 from the 11th spot, giving Nicki her 30th top 10 single on the chart.

The Queens rapper surpassed Beyonce and Mary J. Blige, who each have 29 top 10 tracks on the chart, and moves her into a tie with Usher. The “Barbie Tingz” rapper is two top 10 singles away from tying with R. Kelly, and five top 10 singles away from JAY-Z. Meanwhile her label mate, Drake is way ahead of the pack with 60 singles.

Nicki celebrated the win on Instagram, thanking her fans as well as simultaneously revealing her world tour, which kicks off at the end of the year. “I am so grateful to you guys for the support. Broke a new record today. My World Tour kicks off later this year. All in door arenas like before. Can’t wait to announce all my surprises plus the official tour info. Love. Love. Love,” ,” she wrote on Thursday (May 31).

The Barbie is sure to secure more top 10 hits when her highly-anticipated album, Queen is released in August.