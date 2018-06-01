The Air Max 1 is a classic shoe in the Nike vault, and not just because it’s the first silhouette to jumpstart the popular Air Max series. With summer just around the corner, this new colorway dropping soon already has people in the mind for a Brazilian vacation.

Sail stands in as the base colorway, taking over the entire mesh upper with grey accents to add a slightly darker tint. The color comes in when we get to the Signal Blue mudguard, seen here in suede, and a yellow Swoosh that’s been officially labeled under Amarillo — further pushing the Brazil inspiration.

While we wait for an official release date to arrive, take a look at the images of the eye-grabbing Air Max 1 “Signal Blue” below:



Source: Sneaker News