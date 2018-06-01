After “The Story Of Adidon”, Drake gotta come back with some real juice, but is he willing to pay for it?

Pusha T says yes.

In a recent Twitter post, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper accused the “Duppy Freestyle” creator of putting up a reward for personal information about the Virginia emcee’s past.

No one has confirmed if this allegation is true or false, but there were rumors that A$AP Rocky was the person that provided the personal material about Sophie Brussaux, the woman Pusha T claims is the mother of Drake’s son.

ASVP vehemently denies that.

No response from Drake yet? Looks like no one took the bait.