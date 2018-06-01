Pusha T Says Drake Is Offering $100K To Anyone Who Can Provide Personal Info About Him

After “The Story Of Adidon”, Drake gotta come back with some real juice, but is he willing to pay for it?

Pusha T says yes.

In a recent Twitter post, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper accused the “Duppy Freestyle” creator of putting up a reward for personal information about the Virginia emcee’s past.

You got a 100k floating around for info? Can’t no amount of money create skeletons that don’t exist… #ImUpset 🤣 — King Push (@PUSHA_T) June 1, 2018

No one has confirmed if this allegation is true or false, but there were rumors that A$AP Rocky was the person that provided the personal material about Sophie Brussaux, the woman Pusha T claims is the mother of Drake’s son.

ASVP vehemently denies that.

GET OFF MY DICK KEEP MY NAME OUT DAT GOSSIP BLOG SHIT. WHOS PROVIDING TIPS? QUIDDITCH ASS NIGGAS, RIDIN HARRY POTTER STICK 2 FIND DA SNITCH🤐 — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) June 1, 2018

No response from Drake yet? Looks like no one took the bait.