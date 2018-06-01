Riff Raff is facing accusations of drugging and raping an Australian woman in 2013. In light of the news, tour dates in Australia and New Zealand for Riff Raff has been canceled.

The accuser is Eliza Stafford of Melbourne and she detailed in a Facebook post that Riff Raff placed a substance in a shot she took that blacked her out.

“Another girl who had been backstage with me told them that I had been coerced to get in to a car with riff raff and his support act. She didn’t do anything,” Stafford wrote. “I had been actively fighting against them as she watched and they had eventually forced me in to a car. She told my friends this, we were all young and they didn’t tell anyone and I don’t blame them. I woke up as Riff raff was pulling out of me and getting in to the shower.”

Stafford detailed that while she escaped and lived with it for five years it all was triggered again when an alert provided her with information regarding his now-canceled show.

Complex reports Audiopaxx, Riff Raff’s tour promoter, was alerted of the issue they canceled the tour and provided the following statement: