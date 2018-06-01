Roseanne Barr is making sure her Twitter fingers are on top of its exercise. She returned to the social platform (again), to say that she begged ABC to keep her show on air, offering an extended apology. However, Disney/ABC Television Group President, Ben Sherwood, rightfully rejected her beg for mercy.

“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends. I begged them not to cancel the show,” Barr tweeted on Thursday night.

“I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity4 them 4free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged4 ppls jobs,” she continued.

She also claimed that she offered to go to the hospital and “check my meds” in an effort to save her television show in a since-deleted tweet Thursday night. That might be a good idea because she blamed her racist rant on Ambien, but Ambien clapped back saying that racism is not a side effect of their medication. “I also told Ben Sherman that I would go in hospital to check my meds, bc the stress had made them less effective,” the controversial comedian wrote.

About 25 minutes after the initial tweet, Roseanne continued in a deleted tweet:

“He said: what were you thinking when you did this? I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: ‘what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.’ I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? Omg.”

Roseanne’s disgusting actions caused for her show’s reboot to get canceled, resulting in 200 actors, writers and crew members losing their job.