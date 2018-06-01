It’s all the talk today: Kanye West has released his latest album, ye, but music’s not the only thing fans of the controversial rap star will be able to consume today.

Attendees of Kanye’s listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming were the first to get their hands on the set of exclusive hoodies and long-sleeve shirts — basically what you’d want while being sequestered to one of the coldest states in America. The graphics range from scenic prints of the mountains synonymous with the area all the way to hand-painted shirts that look like a certain North West got her first shot at designing like daddy.

Check out ‘Ye’s new merch for ye right now while supplies last over at shop.kanyewest.com.