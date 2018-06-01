If you already work from home and need a change of scenery, Vermont might be the place for you.

On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott (R) signed legislation that pays people who move to the state and work remotely. They will receive $5,000 a year, not to exceed $10,000 over two years. The money can be used on certain expenses, including relocation costs, computers and software, and internet access. To be eligible, a person must move to Vermont after Jan. 1, 2019, be a full-time employee for an out-of-state business, and work primarily from home or a co-working space.

Joan Goldstein, the state’s commissioner of economic development, told CNN Vermont’s population is small and aging, and “we recognize the need to recruit people” to live there. The funds will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, and only $125,000 will be given out in 2019.