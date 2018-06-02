Last year New York Comic Con 2017 broke the mold with their bigger than ever comic/cosplay event. The sold out event featured some of the most amazing costumes, video games, illustrators and panels we have ever seen–and this year is about to be even more spectacular.

Everyone in the family joined in on the fun as fans of all ages donned the outfits of some of their favorite comic book and movie characters.

Check out this awesome recap video by MINERALBLU

The Source caught up with the the talented comic book creator Afua Richardson who is a featured illustrator in Black Panther World of Wakanda, Xmen 92, Captain Marvel, Captain America and the Mighty Avengers for Marvel Comics, All Star Batman, Wildstorm for DC comics and Attack on Titan for Kodansha. In addition to being an an illustrator and writer, Afua is a musician, vocalist, activist, and mentor. The Harlem-bred, Jane-Of-All-Trades took time out from her busy booth in Artist Alley to acknowledge other female illustrators who paved the way.

What does it mean for you to be featured at New York Comic Con?

First, it’s an absolute honor to be amongst all these amazing creators and secondly as a self-taught artist originally from New York coming back to the convention that I first went to when I was a young artist… clutching my sketch book, too scared to talk to anybody… and to be here….. (pauses to smile) Alitha Martinez who is the artist on the interiors of Black Panther World of Wakanda, who I worked with on that project she was the first black woman…first woman period…who I saw behind the table and that gave me the psychological permission to say I can do this! Then I saw Amanda Conner, Gail Simone, Celia Kyle and it blew my mind to be able to speak to people directly. I miss home! But it’s a good homecoming for me to be working on Black Panther: World of Wakanda and Batman and all these future projects I have coming up, I’m really excited to be back!

Watch Afua in action below, she even does the beatbox and plays the flute! #BlackGirlMagic



New York Comic Con will return October 4 – 7, 2018 at Javits Center

You don’t want to miss it!

Illustrations by Afua Richardson