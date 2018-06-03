While Pusha T and Drake dominated the week, this past weekend was all about Tekashi 6ix9ine vs. Chief Keef. To catch you up, 6ix9ine has beef with numerous Chicago figures who brought the drill movement to the forefront. Issues kicked off with Tadoe a few weeks back and then continued by directly mentioning Chief Keef and Lil Reese. Sosa and Reese appeared unbothered at first, but recent events may adjust those sentiments.

On Saturday (June 2) reports from New York City detailed a shooting at the W Hotel in Times Square around 6 a.m. where Chief Keef was the target. The shots missed, in fact, they hit the building pretty high. The police stated they discovered shell casings at the scene and were looking for 2 black males in hoodies who were seen at the scene. Immediately heads turned to 6ix9ine after the words were exchanged and Sosa happened to be in his hometown.

Many believed that Sosa was in New York to confront the Brooklyn rapper, however, he was scheduled to be in town for business. While all the madness was going on 6ix9ine wasn’t anywhere near NYC, instead, he was trolling away on the Internet from Los Angeles, which is Chief Keef’s current place of residence.

Returning home, Chief Keef was spotted in LAX and TMZ caught up with him. Upon questioning what went down on the East Coast, Chief Keef simply gives a motion to say that he will not tell and follows it up with “Fuck the opps.”

Let’s hope that cooler heads prevail in this beef. Check out Chief Keef’s stroll through LAX below.