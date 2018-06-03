Now that Drake’s alleged former lover, Sophie Brussaux, is a household name, companies are ready to cash in on her take of what really went down between her and the Toronto rapper.

According to TMZ, CamSoada — the adult streaming site that’s received a lot of Hollywood attention lately — sent the former porn star a letter offering her up to $100,000 to tell her story during a one-hour Q&A session that will “broadcast live to it’s millions of fans around the world.

TMZ reports the live stream will, of course, allow Sophie to explain her side of the Drake drama saga, field questions from fans and “should [she] so choose, showcase [her] famous derriere (to show Drake what he’s missing out on).”

The French adult entertainer reportedly received the offer letter on Wednesday, but has yet to respond.