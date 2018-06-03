Much has been said about Drake during his lyrical warfare with Pusha T. The latest words ring in from Ice Cube who sees the end of the road for Drizzy as the king of rap. The revelation came from Cube during a sit down on the Sana G Morning Show and the legend stated “The Story of Adidon,” wasn’t to blame for the demise, instead it was the decision of the audience.

“He had a good run. You’ve only got a three year run in the rap game baby,” Cube shared. “You’ve only got three years at the tip-top of the rap game before you have to find your place in this thing. That’s just the pattern. Everybody, Wayne when he was hot, three years on top and you were looking for somebody else.”

If you poll many around the rap game and the fans that support daily, many would hesitate to state that Drake has only had a three year run of supremacy. When “Best I Ever Had” dropped in 2008, Drizzy had a run that stretched to this day, where he currently holds the top spot on the Billboard charts, breaking records for top 10 hits and has a highly anticipated album coming this month. That’s 10 years of dominance, but maybe Ice Cube’s words were more of a premonition instead of what is to come.

What do you think? Is it a wrap for Drake’s run at the top of the game or can he still hold down his spot?