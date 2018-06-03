Here’s Why Kanye West is Squashing the Drake vs. Pusha T Beef: ‘I’m About Love’

When Pusha T started firing off at Drake on track seven of his recently-released DAYTONA album, Drake shot back by calling out Pusha’s leader, the and only Kanye West. As a result, gauntlets were thrown, lives were exposed and all of Drizzy’s secrets came to light.

Initially, Yeezy was ready to step in the ring, and ultimately threw a punch or two at the 6 god for disrespecting his talent. But he had a change of heart regarding the tumultuous feud between his G.O.O.D. Music mate and Drake. So, he declared the beef “dead” with a single tweet in the middle of the night.

Why? Because he’s all about love.

“I’ve never been about beef. I’m about love. Lines were crossed and it’s not good for anyone. So this is dead now.”

I’ve never been about beef I’m about love lines were crossed and it’s not good for anyone so this is dead now — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 2, 2018

There’s been no word from either side since ‘Ye’s tweet, but Pusha T did refrain from performing “Infared” during his set at New York’s annual Governor’s Ball music festival yesterday (June 2), according to Hot 97 morning show host Ebro Darden.

Pusha T did NOT perform Infrared at GOVBall yesterday… 🤔🤔🤔 — Click Bait Bro (@oldmanebro) June 3, 2018

Gloves down? We’ll see.