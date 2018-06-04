Since his entrance into the game, 21 Savage has exhibited different traits than those you could hear on singles like “No Heart.” The Atlanta native has shown the Hip-Hop community love, served as a spokesperson for financial responsibility and for this latest act, an advocate for peace in rap. With all of the beef in the game, from Pusha T and Drake to Chief Keef and 6ix9ine, among others, 21 shared a message of positivity on Twitter.

“I wish everybody come together and kill all this beef,” 21 tweeted. “They want us to kill each other especially now since we young and rich.”

The “Bank Account” creator doesn’t specifically nominate the four rappers at the forefront of headlines as who he is speaking too but it’s not a reach at all to see that it applies.

Do you agree with 21 Savage that we all need to get along and get money? View the tweet below and share a comment with your opinion.

I wish everybody come together and kill all this beef They want us to kill each other especially now since we young and rich — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) June 4, 2018



