The moment many of us have been waiting for is finally here. Apple is adding group FaceTime to their forthcoming iOS 12 software.

The update is set to launch in September and is expected to have the ability to video chat with up to 32 users at once.

Group FaceTime will be integrated into iMessage, which just made the group chat even more lit. Users can also converse on Group FaceTime with Animoji and Memoji characters, which brings us to another exciting feature.

Emojis are getting even more personal with customizable avatars. A diverse range of attributes will be added from skin tone to eye shape and brow thickness, as well as unique personality profiles. Bitmoji should definitely be shook right now.

iOS 12 is also upgrading Animojis to include the ghost, koala, tiger and T. Rex. Even better, all Animoji and Memoji will detect winks and tongue movement for even more expressive responses. You’ll even be able to “react” to someone’s message by sending an Animoji or Memoji. No more rudimentary “likes!” Send a singing ghost or winking koala, because why not?

But one of the coolest features of them all is Apple is trying to encourage users to spend less time on their phones with Screen Time. It will break down the total time spent in individual apps usage across categories of apps, how many notifications are received and how often devices are picked up in daily and weekly Activity Reports. You can also set a time limit for individual apps, and a notification will be sent when the time you’ve allotted to scroll through Instagram is running out.