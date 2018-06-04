Bill Clinton admitted that he hasn’t spoken to Monica Lewinsky in two decades, and is adamant that he doesn’t owe her an apology.

The former President and author James Patterson stopped by NBC to promote a book they co-authored. Clinton was asked about the #MeToo movement and responded saying that he already apologize to the former White House intern, but never in-person.

He went on to say that he would’ve handled the scandal the exact same way if the #MeToo movement existed in the 1990’s. He also referred to the lack of “gaping facts” in his story, which makes it different from current #MeToo cases, including his $16 million debt upon his impeachment.

Around the 3-minute marker in the clip below, Bill and James get testy, trying to deflect the topic from his infamous scandal to his book.