Black Thought on Ghostwriter Use: ‘You Can’t Be Top 5 If You Don’t Write’

Black Thought on Ghostwriter Use: ‘You Can’t Be Top 5 If You Don’t Write’

After dropping the fire freestyle for Funk Flex, Philly rap icon Black Thought made a guest appearance on Ebro In The Morning talking about everything from people mistaking him for Rick Ross to how he once appeared in Blackface.

That, of course, led to a discussion about the Pusha T/Drake beef. The Roots frontman says he has no problem with ghostwriters but says “you can’t be top 5 if you are not writing your own stuff.”

Thought then gets into his own bag, spitting his unparalleled “Harvard” freestyle.