Donald Trump’s lawyers, John Dowd and Jay Sekulow, reportedly wrote a letter in January informing special counsel Robert Mueller that Trump cannot be charged with obstruction of justice, as per the New York Times. The attorneys alleged that being President of the United States essentially makes him above the law. The letter “contends that the president cannot illegally obstruct any aspect of the investigation into Russia’s election meddling because the Constitution empowers him to, ‘if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon.’”

The letter suggests that Dowd and Sekulow are putting in overtime to ensure that their client doesn’t have to answer any of Mueller’s questions or even testify under oath. Trump probably doesn’t even have anything to hide, but he’s a habitual liar, and lying to federal investigators is an impeachable offense.

We could be nearing an unprecedented grand jury subpoena, meanwhile, Donald’s lawyers are swerving Mueller and the President’s scheduled meeting. Rudy Giuliani claimed Mueller’s investigation would come to an end after Donald met with him in mid-July. But there’s no telling if they’re going to stick with the plan.