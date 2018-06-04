Steph Curry shot nine 3-pointers from the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. last night, which helped lead the Warriors to a 122-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two-time MVP was simply on fire from beyond the arc. He shot nine for 17, and set a new NBA Finals record for 3-pointers made in a game. Fans have grown accustomed to Curry’s downtown takeover periods. In fact, his teammate, Draymond Green, has described Curry’s 3-pointers as a TNT bomb: it results in a massive explosion every time it goes down.

“He’s a big shot taker, big shot maker,” said Green. “Tough shot taker, tough shooter maker.”

Peep one of Curry’s 3s from west bubble below.

The previous record was held by Ray Allen, whom also set the record in a Game 2 NBA Finals matchup in 2010 against the Lakers. Curry surpassed Allen for the most 3-point field goals made during a season in 2013. He then went on to break his own record twice over the next three seasons. When you check the stat sheet, he finishes with nights like Game 2.

Following the team’s win, Curry did an on-court interview with ABC’s Doris Burke to discuss how it feels for him to break his own record.

“It means a lot,” Curry said. “As I’ve gone through my career I’ve been blessed to play, Reggie (Miller) and Ray Allen are the two names that always pop up at the top of all the 3-point shooter lists, so any time you’re mentioned with those type of names is pretty special.”

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson added 26 and 20 points to the scoreboard, respectively. Despite Thompson’s questionable pre-game status, he shot over 60 percent from the field.

“I didn’t realize how much you use your ankle until you hurt it,” said Thompson.

During the post-game interview, Curry jokingly offered to educate Thompson about ankles since he had his own ankle battles early in his career.

The Cavaliers were probably feeling the aftermath of a heartbreaking Game 1 loss after a number of costly mistakes down the stretch. LeBron did not score 50 points. But four Cavaliers, including James, did score double figures, but to no avail.

“We want to continue to be uncomfortable,” said James. “Just because we’re going home doesn’t mean we can relax.”

Warriors fans showed appreciation for J.R. Smith’s lack of awareness in Game 1 by cheering “MVP” chants as he shot free throws.

The Cavaliers were in the same position in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Warriors and Cavs split Game 3 and 4 in Cleveland before the Warriors won the series in Game 5. King James understands the magnitude of taking care of home court.

“They’re a dangerous ball club not matter what,” said the four-time MVP. “It starts with those four guys, those four All-Stars. Everybody else just does their job and they don’t miss a beat when they put someone in or they take someone out.”

The Warriors will travel to Cleveland for Game 3 on Wednesday (June 6).

Watch Steph Curry’s record breaking night below.