While everyone else waiting for the Drake comeback that never happened, one of Hip-Hop’s OGs claims that he heard the answer track to “The Story Of Adidon” from Pusha T and it could’ve possibly ended the rapper’s career.

Rap-A-Lot Records CEO James Prince alleges that Drake has responded to Pusha, however, the record is unreleased and it would’ve been damaging to not just the visible half of The Clipse.

“I know for a fact that it would have been bad for Kanye and [Pusha]. It just wouldn’t have been good. It’s beyond music at that point. It’s gonna affect the livelihood, it’s gonna interfere with his whole lifestyle from that day forward,” Prince during his Sway’s Universe interview promoting his new book, The Art & Science of Respect.

While Drake’s response may exist, Prince says don’t expect it to leak.