Jimmy Fallon was a surprise commencement speaker Sunday for the graduating class of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where former student Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people in February.

Moments before the seniors were to rise to receive diplomas, Fallon was brought on stage by Principal Ty Thompson.

Fallon’s commencement address lasted approximately 10 minutes, according to confirmed reports.

“The world has heard your voice,”

Fallon said.

Fallon joked that the students “won’t be classmates any more. You’ll be adults who will Facebook search each other at 2 in the morning for the next 10 years.”

Turning more serious, he said: “First thing is this: When something feels hard, remember that it gets better. Choose to move forward. Don’t let anything stop you.” He thanked them for their bravery and activism.

He finished by saying, “You’re not the future. You are the present.”