Following the release of Kanye West’s album, Ye, last week Friday, his joint project featuring Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghost, is due next week.

Ye uploaded a picture of the song titles written on a white board with the name “Kids” above it. Continuing the G.O.O.D Music theme, the EP consist of 7-tracks. However, one track is still untitled.

Yeezy has been very spontaneous when it comes to the production of his latest projects. He reportedly changed his entire album following the TMZ rant, and took a picture of the scenery on his way to his listening party and made it the album cover. So we may not know the finalized details until the day of.

Along with the new album, the duo will be putting out a short film inspired by the project. The film will be shot by Dexter Navy, who has previous credits with A$AP Rocky, A Chal and more.

Kids See Ghost will be the third G.O.O.D Music project to drop in consecutive weeks, following Pusha T’s, DAYTONA, and Kanye’s eighth studio album. Check out the possible tracklist below: