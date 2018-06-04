People joke about Kanye West‘s mental health, but he’s not ashamed to let the world know that he’s not ashamed and he’s not alone.

In an interview published on YouTube on Saturday, West sat down with radio host Big Boy in Wyoming to talk about the new album, the origin of “ye,” editing himself, and, naturally, mental health.

On the new-new album

When Big Boy pointed out that the seven-track album wasn’t like what he previewed in the studio a few months back, West said he made a completely new album. “I wanted something that felt with the energy,” West said. “Just with the universe was giving me, I wanted to matched that energy.”

On his mental health

Big Boy asked West about music being an outlet for him. “I’m so blessed and so privileged,” he said, “because think about people that have mental issues that are not Kanye West, that can’t go and make that [album] and make you feel like it’s all good.” He continued.

“Think about somebody that does exactly what I did at TMZ. and they just do that at work, right? But Tuesday morning, they come in and they lost their job. That’s why God put that on me at age 40. I’ve never been diagnosed until I was like 39 years old.”

West clarified that he meant “diagnosed with a mental condition.” Big Boy then asked if he thinks everyone has a mental condition. “I think everybody got something. But like I said on the album. I said it’s not a disability it’s a superpower,” he said, referencing “Yikes.”