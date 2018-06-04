Last week Kanye West brought a crop of Hip-Hop’s elite to Wyoming to hear his ye album. While he raised the profile of a state that many fans would consider to be boring, he also assisted the Jackson Hole economy with his exclusive listening session.

The Blast reports Yeezy made sure his listening session was a full on party, by hiring Big Hole BBQ for catering and Roadhouse Brewing Co. for the booze. The numbers that both reported to be delivered were huge, with 600 beers drank with 175 pounds of chicken and 150 racks of ribs ate.

Big Hole BBQ states Kanye is a “big fan” of their ribs, frequently getting their baby backs during his numerous visits. Roadhouse is one of the few local breweries and brought attendees Trout Whistle pale ale and their Family Vacation blonde ale citing the listening session as “big moment.”