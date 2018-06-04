Lil Scrappy and a friend were hospitalized after they were involved in a serious car accident early Sunday morning (June 2).

TMZ reports the Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta star was in an accident that left him unconscious on a drive early Sunday morning after a visit to King of Diamonds strip club in Miami. Along with him was his friend, Ca$ino Roulette, and they were both on the ground outside of the car, Scrappy nearly unconscious.

In the aftermath of the incident, there are conflicting stories as to who was the driver. Scrappy states his friend was the driver and fell asleep behind the wheel before hitting a pole. The police who arrived at the scene state it was Scrappy who was the driver. At the moment of arrival, neither occupants of the car were able to give an explanation of what exactly occurred. The accident resulted in serious injuries for Lil Scrappy, including a broken food and placed Roulette in the ICU.

“Man God is great I can’t even show u the car o, thank God for given me a fam and people that rides with me @casinoroulette in here hurt too we fucked up but God saved our lives,” Scrappy shared on an Instagram post from the hospital.

View the entire post below. Keep your prayers up for Scrappy and Ca$ino.