Even a comedy skit couldn’t have been funnier than the true story of Rich The Kid getting chased into a Philly Starbucks by none other than Lil Uzi Vert.

No, seriously.

Both Uzi and Rich The Kid were on the bill for The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia over the weekend and just happened to cross paths on the City of Brotherly Love’s coveted South Street. The “XO Tour Llif3” rapper spotted Rich in his hometown and wasn’t having any of it.

According to reports, Rich The Kid is also Rich The Road Runner, doing the hundred yard dash down South Street into a Starbucks, where the two entourages bumped heads. Rich was punched in the face during the coffee shop squabble.

These two have been going at it ever since Uzi rejected the label deal with The Kid, opting instead to roll with DJ Drama.

Watch Rich The Kid running from the pressure.