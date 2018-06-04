Russell Wilson and Ciara invested in a project that plans to bring the Major League Baseball to Portland, Oregon. The Portland Diamond Project announced the new partnership in the following press release on Friday morning.

“We believe Portland is the next great Major League Baseball city, and that’s why Ciara and I are excited to announce we are a part of the Portland Diamond Project,” Wilson said, per the release. “It is time for MLB in Portland.”

Wilson and Ciara are signed on as “owners and investors in PDP,” and if a team is founded they will be co-owners.

“Athletics has always been important to me. As a young girl growing up in Atlanta, I was a tomboy who ran track and worked the hot dog stand at Turner Field,” Ciara said. “I am excited about the opportunity to bring the comradery of the game to the city of Portland. I want to see this vision come to life and empower more women owners in major sports franchises.”

PDP founder and president Craig Cheek said:

“Having Russell and Ciara sign on as owners and investors in PDP is game-changing, and has elevated our campaign significantly. I got to know Russell and Ciara when we signed Russell to his Nike endorsement deal. I saw firsthand their passion, pursuit of excellence and impact they bring to every endeavor. We know they will bring that same energy, sense of legacy and entrepreneurialism to the Portland Diamond Project.”

Wilson is also apart of a group attempting to bring an NBA team to Seattle.