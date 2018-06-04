Lil Scrappy was found nearly unconscious after a horrific car accident early Sunday morning.

The Love and Hip Hop star was reportedly leaving King of Diamonds strip club in Miami when his friend, who he claim was driving, fell asleep behind the wheel, and slammed into a pole. Cops have Scrappy listed as the driver.

According to a traffic crash report obtained by TMZ, the reality star and his buddy Ca$ino Roulette, were found outside the car on the ground when the police arrived. Neither one of them could coherently recount what happened. The report also states there weren’t any witnesses or citations. They think the car was probably just going too fast.

Ca$ino is in ICU, meanwhile Scrappy has a broken foot that needs to be operated on.