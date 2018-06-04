Just before the big match against Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams announced she will not continue in the French Open because of an arm injury. Surely, the Parisian crowd will be hugely disappointed for the outcome of the most awaited clash of the day.

The 23-time major winner, playing her first Grand Slam after the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia nine months ago, put it simply, “I can’t serve.” The American, who arrived for the media briefing wearing her hair in trendy waist-length braids.

“I, unfortunately, have been having some issues with my pec, my pec muscle, and has unfortunately been getting worse to the point where right now I can’t actually serve. It’s kind of hard to play when I can’t physically serve”, Serena said in a press conference at Roland Garros. “It didn’t start before I got here. The first time I felt it was against Görges in my last match.”

Williams, who said she had never had this injury before, was scheduled to get an MRI on Tuesday. “I’m going to stay here and see as many specialists as I can,” she said when asked when she’d be able to train again and if Wimbledon was in her plans. “I can take solace from the fact I’m going to continue to get better. I love tennis and I love being out here, especially for the Grand Slams. I had such a wonderful performance in my first Grand Slam back.”