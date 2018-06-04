Supreme and The North Face Slither Into Summer With Another Capsule Collection

Another week, another rollout from the Supreme SS’18 collection.

After back-to-back months of collab-filled drops, including sets with Lacoste, Levi’s and Clarks among others, the skatewear mecca finally unveils its ongoing capsule with The North Face for this season.

Each piece incorporates high quality wearable tech, like the packable Taped Seam Coaches Jacket and matching Pant that are both constructed with fully sealed seams and breathable 2.5 layer nylon. You’ve also got items like the Lightweight Day Pack and Flyweight Duffle Bag in the mix as well, boasting 30D water resistant diamond ripstop nylon for a durability that’s built for all foreseeable conditions. Rounding out the set is a packable Reversible Crusher and standout Taped Seam Stormbreak 3 Tents, with the entire collection incorporating snakeskin motifs to really get people in the mood for a slick summer ahead.

Pick up the new Supreme x The North Face Spring/Summer 2018 capsule collection starting this week Thursday (June 7) either in-store at the Manhattan, Brooklyn, LA, London, and Paris locations or online. Japan gets the drop on the following Saturday (June 9).

More pics below: