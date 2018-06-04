TMZ always seems to catch up with Tekashi 6ix9ine wherever he is. The tabloid caught up with the Brooklyn rapper at the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills over the weekend and inquired about his alleged beef with Chief Keef.

Sosa was reportedly shot at outside of his hotel in New York, following a back-and-forth with 6ix9ine on social media. The “Gummo” rapper came out and denied that he had anything to do with the shooting, and reiterated that to TMZ. “We don’t play with guns man … Tekashi 6ix9ine is for the kids. We don’t promote no gun violence. It’s all rainbows and peace,” he responded when asked about the shooting.

He continued to troll, claiming he was a Chief Keef fan and asked the camera man how much he thought a feature would cost. The videographer tried to get him to spill some tea about another alleged beef he’s juggling with Fetty Wap, and his lifetime ban from Ace of Diamonds. But of course, 69 had a logical explanation for it all.

Before the 2-minute clip below ended, the “Rondo” rapper offered a freestyle and began singing the lyrics to Chief Keef’s “Love Sosa.”