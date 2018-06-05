It’s Just Those Rainy Days: 10 Best Raincoats For the Spring/Summer 2018 Season

No matter what the season, rain will always be a constant factor to consider. The day could be hot and humid, cold and frigid, cool and breezy or windy and chill, and best believe there’s a downpour in the forecast. Thankfully, for every solstice there’s a raincoat built to weather the storm.

With the Spring/Summer 2018 season arriving at a rapid rate, you’ll definitely want a coat that’s both lightweight and durable — one that’ll protect you from the rain without weighing you down with it as well. From the colorful and vibrant to more monochrome hues, we think we’ve found 10 good ones that will definitely compliment your ‘fit in the case of a last minute thunderstorm or the rare and random sunshower.

Take a look at some of the best raincoats that’ll keep you both fly and dry this season:

STÜSSY SPORT NYLON JACKET

$120.00 USD

100% polyester ripstop that’s both wind and water resistant. You can’t go wrong with that at all.

RAINS LTD. JACKET

$137.00 USD

The horizontal & vertical line pattern is the real eye-grabber, but the welded seams and unisex appeal is an added bonus, too.

NIKE ZONAL AEROSHIELD

$156.97 USD

The Swoosh can do no wrong, and the built-in techwear that allows your body heat to circulate without letting outside elements in makes this one an easy choice to cop.

PUMA ARCHIVE LOGO WINDBREAKER

$75.00 USD

A classic color combo paired with specs to protect your neck? Sold!

PALACE LAYER JACKET LIME

$198.00 USD

You’ll get cool points for the Palace label alone, but the lightweight construction makes this one great for combating those showers that come and go by the time lunchtime breaks.

CONVERSE LOGO BOAT JACKET

$130.00 USD

’90s heads that have a knack for throwback flair will definitely appreciate the nostalgic look of this coat.

ADIDAS ATRIC LITE JACKET

$249.00 USD

Easily the best color combo of the entire bunch. The turquoise makes for a perfect base color, and the other hues compliment the windbreaker perfectly overall.

AIMÉ LEON DORE PULL OVER ANORAK

$450.00 USD

Clean, sleek and 100% waterproof all the way down to the quarter zipper.

SNEAKERSNSTUFF SNS WINDBREAKER

$159.00 USD

Built with sneakerheads in mind, especially when it came to the light runproof mesh microfiber lining.

THE NORTH FACE MOUNTAIN Q JACKET

$112.00 USD

Of course the forefather of outwear has the perfect raincoat, complete with built-in DryVent and even a chin guard.



