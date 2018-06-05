10.Deep is back with another fresh set of gear for its VCTRY sub-label, and this time around they’ve found the perfect balance between keeping it simple and still showing off a little vibrance.

The nautical-inspired streetwear collection is full of the essentials, including sweat shorts, graphic tees, hoodies, and windbreaker jackets in neon green and purple tones. Many of the pieces are constructed from lightweight materials, making this the perfect capsule for days when shorts are enough on a hot day and a nylon hoodie will keep you dry on the rainy ones.

The new Summer 2018 VCTRY collection by 10.Deep arrives this Wednesday (June 6) online, and then over the weekend at VCTRY retail locations.