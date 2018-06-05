President Trump takes us back to the days of MTV Cribs with a 24 million dollar refrigerator request.

Air Force One, the President’s home away from home is a serious piece of tech. Its circuitry is hardened against EMP’s, can refuel in mid-air, and acts as the President’s Mobile Command Center if the country is ever in an emergency. Apparently, to repair the refrigerators that were state-of-the-art back in 1990, Boeing, as well as Trump & Co., is claiming it was to the tune of $24 Million.

Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek told CNN:

“Although serviced on a regular basis, reliability has decreased with failures increasing, especially in hot/humid environments. The units are unable to effectively support mission requirements for food storage.”

Sounding like an extreme amount Dr. Evil would ask for from an Austin Powers movie; to fix the failing system the Air Force put in for a whopping $23.6 million price tag with Boeing. Fortunately, the whole project got put on ice. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said that The White House came the conclusion that it doesn’t “prudent fiscal sense.”

So why did the fridge get the big chill?

Apparently, the Air Force has finalized a deal to purchase two already-built aircraft from Boeing to serve as the next generation of Air Force One. Due to the unique technology and purpose of these jets, it doesn’t make sense to spend the money. The unique prototype process, testing, and creation of an Air Force One jet comes with a heavy bill.

Eric Schultz, a former advisor to Barack Obama, scoffed at the price. Obama already came under fire for the $11 billion request to update the helicopter fleet that serves under the banner of Air Force One. He had this to say on Twitter:

we would have been impeached https://t.co/KdF82dEseH — Eric Schultz (@EricSchultz) January 26, 2018

Other people on Twitter have had similar reactions to the exorbitant amount surrounding the refrigeration system on Air Force One:

A $24 million refrigerator in a plane…. and the only thing we’ve ever seen Trump eat on that plane is McDonald’s. Yes he needs to keep his Big Mac and Dr. Pepper chilled just like the rest of us plebeians. He’s just like you and me. https://t.co/g4WLkp0dZZ — Keeping up with the Joneses (@jscottyjones) June 5, 2018

The US Air Force cancels a $24 million contract for new refrigerators for Trump's presidential jet. That said, my current refrigerator is going on 14 years old and it's still wobbling along — even if it doesn't make a fashion statement.https://t.co/iGcBxk2Fe8 — Nurturing creativity (@BlackWorld36) June 5, 2018

I have the right to see what's in your refrigerator. Tweet up a photo. — Order 227 (@Order227blog) June 5, 2018

Trump has caught considerable flack in the past on his spending. Especially since he has criticized the expense of the jet before his candidacy and pledged when he was running for Commander-and-Chief he would use his own private jet. That obviously has never happened.