Angie Martinez is Nominated for the National Radio Hall of Fame

Angie Martinez is Nominated for the National Radio Hall of Fame

A congratulations are in order to Angie Martinez, who is a nominee for the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Between June 4th and June 18th, radio lovers nationwide will be able to vote for their favorite personalities in two categories to be inducted to the National Radio Hall of Fame on November 15th.

The nominees for Music Format On-Air Personality are Ellen K, Kid Kelly, Martinez, and John Tesh. For Spoken Word Format On-Air Personality, the nominees are Mark Levin, Joe Madison, George Noory and Jim Rome.

If the Voice of New York takes home this win, she will become the first Latina ever to be inducted in to the hall of fame. Beginning on Monday, you can vote here or follow the instructions below.