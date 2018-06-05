Calling all beautiful Black women!

With women’s empowerment on the rise, uplifting women’s organization Sister to Sister: One in the Spirit announces its 17th Annual Conference of Empowerment & Health For Women.

The group behind the conference is focused on supporting and inspiring girls and women of color to “future their body, spirit and mind.” Their upcoming conference is dedicated to empowering girls and women in the Harlem community and greater New York community who are in need of a dynamic mindset shift regarding spirituality, health, relationships, career and economic development.

The event takes place next Saturday, June 16 at the famed Schomburg Center in the heart of Harlem. It will feature Tarana Burke, the creator of the #MeToo movement, and Sheila Eldridge, CEO of Miles Entertainment & Broadcasting.

While the conference will host many women of color, who are ready to provide their insight and speak to women on the rise, including Tanya Blocker, Assoc. of Black Women Attorneys; Rev. Itang Young from New York’s Abyssinian Baptist; it will also highlight young adults on the move like 16-year-old Kyla Imani. Kyla is a native New Yorker who’s transitioning from her pre-teen persona to a young adult ready to show off her vocals. In fact, she just released her latest single, Sitting Up in My Room, which features Brooklyn rapper Jay Critch.

Tickets for the event are $80 for adults and $40 for young adults (ages 13 – 17). The seven-hour conference kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Click here for more information.