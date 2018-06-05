If the NFL isn’t going to employ Colin Kaepernick, Hollywood surely will. Ava DuVernay and former San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback are teaming up for a comedy series revolving around his high school career.

Although the details are very scarce at the moment, DuVernay will continue to put in work regarding the production of Season 3 of Queen Sugar and Central Park Five, an upcoming Netflix original.

The award-winning filmmaker complimented Kap in an interview with GQ in 2017. She brought up how she was inspired by his actions and compared his activism to art,