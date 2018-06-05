Kate Spade, the designer who built a fashion empire on the popularity of her signature handbags before selling the brand, was found dead in her New York City apartment on Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, according to the NYPD.

Spade, 55, who was found by her housekeeper, hung herself at her home on Park Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, police said.

Born Katherine Noel Brosnahan in Kansas City, Missouri, Spade was a former accessories editor at the now-closed Mademoiselle Magazine before she and Andy Spade launched their namesake design company, Kate Spade New York, in 1993. The couple married the following year.

The New York City chief medical examiner’s office said the cause of Spade’s death was under investigation.

In response to the death, fans of the brand began posting pictures of their favorite handbags on social media.