Donda’s House, the non-profit organization founded in honor of Kanye West’s mother, the late Dr. Donda West, will now be known as Art of Culture, Inc. Officials for the Chicago based organization revealed in a press release today (June 5) that they will maintain it’s mission in the work that has to date served more than 500 youth.

The change occurred after controversial statements from Kanye, most notably those that stated slavery was “a choice,” and a public rift between Che “Rhymefest” Smith and Kim Kardashian-West. The latter of the two a result of a statement titled “Sharing Our Truth: Statement About Kanye West & Donda’s House Inc.,” which gave details on Kanye’s involvement, or lack thereof, and the inability to speak for his latest views. The response from Kardashian online came in the form of personal attacks and the desire to take the Donda’s House name from Rhymefest and provide it to her children.

The statement was released after the organization received concerns from sponsors, supporters, and foundations in regards to the political statements from Kanye. This past Saturday, students, alumni, volunteers, and staff met Saturday to discuss all of the recent occurrences and concluded that the mission will remain the same under the name of Art of Culture, Inc.

“We will always respect the memory and example set by Dr. Donda West. We revere her work and were fortunate to have been taught by her,” Donnie Smith, Executive Director said. “As we continue our work, we hope that this name change will represent an evolution of the organization and will result in more service and greater impact.”

In its existence, the organization has directly helped 500 students and impacted 8,000 through outreach with support from celebrities and personalities No ID, Big Sean, Vic Mensa, Big K.R.I.T. among others.

Learn how you can support Art of Culture, Inc. here.

Photo courtesy of Wire Image