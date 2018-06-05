Peter Rosenberg claims that Drake contributed to Kanye West’s album, Ye, specifically on arguably one of the best songs on the album, “Yikes.”

“It is now a confirmed thing that Drake wrote the hook for ‘Yikes,’” Rosenberg said around the 7:10 mark. “And it may be the best melody on the album.” He added, “They didn’t credit [Drake]. They forgot—they left him off. Interesting timing, right?”

No one else has corroborated this story, however, Ye and Drizzy having a past working relationship. Peter continued, “How do you get to basically orchestrate the whole thing and then wave the white flag?”

The white flag the radio personality is referencing in Yeezy hopping on Twitter saying that the beef between Pusha T and Drake is over.

Moreover, the “Nice For What” rapper was seen in Wyoming with PARTYNEXTDOOR earlier this year. So there is a huge possibility that Drake is apart of a stellar roster of people who contributed to Ye, he just wasn’t rightfully credited.

Check out the full interview below: