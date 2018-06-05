At least five people have been shot while watching a football game in Dallas.

One of the victims was a pregnant woman who was shot in the chest and had to undergo an emergency C-section at the scene, according to reports.

The baby is alive while the mother is now in critical condition in hospital, according to social media.

The attack came after a game between athletes from two Dallas neighborhoods had finished. The two groups had been meeting at the field on Sunday nights for the past two weeks.

Police rushed to the scene where they helped to treat victims before they could be transported to hospital – some using tourniquets to quell the bleeding. The extent of the injuries are not currently known.

No suspects have been arrested so far, though media reports say that two suspects are wanted. No descriptions of the two suspects were immediately available.